My best comet photo by kali66
Photo 850

My best comet photo

I was feeling disappointed at not capturing the comet, the universe provided!
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

kali

ace
@kali66
bkb in the city ace
Very creative
October 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great abstract. I tried yesterday without success to capture the comet. I'm going to try again tonight but I'm not sure the Taconic mountains won't be in the way...
October 21st, 2024  
Reinaldo Vignoli
lol
October 21st, 2024  
