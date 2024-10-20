Sign up
Previous
Photo 850
My best comet photo
I was feeling disappointed at not capturing the comet, the universe provided!
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
3
3
kali
ace
@kali66
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
20th October 2024 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
eotb-160
bkb in the city
ace
Very creative
October 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great abstract. I tried yesterday without success to capture the comet. I'm going to try again tonight but I'm not sure the Taconic mountains won't be in the way...
October 21st, 2024
Reinaldo Vignoli
lol
October 21st, 2024
