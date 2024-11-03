Previous
At the printmaking expo by kali66
Photo 861

At the printmaking expo

We had a roadtrip to attend a printmaking expo in Christchurch, took turns driving over the mountains and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves seeing all the work on display.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

kali

Christina ace
Hopefully it was full of inspiration!
November 4th, 2024  
