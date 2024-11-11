Greenhood orchid

my something green one of the one week only prompts for get-pushed



Greenhood orchids (Pterostylis)



There are over 36 species of greenhood orchids in NZ.



Their leaves come in a range of shapes and sizes, with grass-like leaves being the most common. Their flowers form a convex hood (or galea) which, in most species, is usually coloured green with translucent white stripes. They are mainly orchids of forest and scrub.



The greenhoods possess a sensitive labellum. When touched by a small insect, it flips backwards and traps the insect so it has to crawl over the stigma and past the pollen to freedom. Take care not to touch or bump the flower before you get a photograph. The lip usually resets itself after about half an hour.



Key features: Green or sometimes brownish, hooded flowers with a touch sensitive labellum visible inside.