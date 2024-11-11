Previous
Greenhood orchid by kali66
Photo 865

Greenhood orchid

my something green one of the one week only prompts for get-pushed

Greenhood orchids (Pterostylis)

There are over 36 species of greenhood orchids in NZ.

Their leaves come in a range of shapes and sizes, with grass-like leaves being the most common. Their flowers form a convex hood (or galea) which, in most species, is usually coloured green with translucent white stripes. They are mainly orchids of forest and scrub.

The greenhoods possess a sensitive labellum. When touched by a small insect, it flips backwards and traps the insect so it has to crawl over the stigma and past the pollen to freedom. Take care not to touch or bump the flower before you get a photograph. The lip usually resets itself after about half an hour.

Key features: Green or sometimes brownish, hooded flowers with a touch sensitive labellum visible inside.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@la_photographic
November 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely pic
November 11th, 2024  
Annie D ace
They're beautiful aren't they and often go unnoticed because the blend in so well.
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise