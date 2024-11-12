Previous
Next
A present for my sister by kali66
Photo 871

A present for my sister

12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj
Wonderful present. Love this quilted pattern
December 15th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Lovely
December 15th, 2024  
Christina ace
Stunning - I hope she loves it
December 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact