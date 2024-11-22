Previous
He's a fly guy by kali66
He's a fly guy

my get-pushed challenge from Mary is super closeups of insects
kali

ace
@kali66
flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project
kali ace
@mcsiegle forgot how much i love macro, more to come!
November 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a lovely pic
November 22nd, 2024  
Kathy ace
Well done.
November 22nd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
I'm not a big fan of flies but this is GORGEOUS!!
November 22nd, 2024  
