Photo 873
He's a fly guy
my get-pushed challenge from Mary is super closeups of insects
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
4
4
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4379
photos
300
followers
405
following
239% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
22nd November 2024 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-642
kali
ace
@mcsiegle
forgot how much i love macro, more to come!
November 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a lovely pic
November 22nd, 2024
Kathy
ace
Well done.
November 22nd, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
I'm not a big fan of flies but this is GORGEOUS!!
November 22nd, 2024
