Previous
Photo 904
A hint of purple
Another try at capturing aurora but there is too much cloud, (unlike last night which was crystal clear , sigh)
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
2
1
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd January 2025 1:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elisa Smith
ace
Was hoping we'd some some aurora last night, but I didn't end up going out to look.
January 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I see a hint of colour.
January 1st, 2025
