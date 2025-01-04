Previous
Show me the colour by kali66
Photo 908

Show me the colour

Finally snapped the aurora! clouds soon rolled in but I am happy to have got a decent shot .
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

kali

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous colours and silhouettes.
January 4th, 2025  
Andy Oz ace
Great positioning to get the line of trees. Worth the wait!
January 4th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh that's fabulous 😍
January 4th, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
Excellent shot, Kali! Wowzers!
January 4th, 2025  
Mickey Anderson ace
Very cool capture, what a show
January 4th, 2025  
