Photo 909
paper abstract
Jackie asked me for some paper folding this week, first time i have tried the loopy thing
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
kali
ace
@kali66
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
5th January 2025 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-648
,
theme-january2025
kali
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
January 5th, 2025
Rob Falbo
A W E S O M E
January 5th, 2025
