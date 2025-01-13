Sign up
Photo 914
First hoya blooms
interesting to see them dripping nectar, no scent detected but my olfactory aparatus has been a bit dull after having covid
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Views
9
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
13th January 2025 9:59am
