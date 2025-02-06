Previous
These photos show parts of the preparation and serving of the traditional Hangi meal at the Waitangi celebrations. A huge fire is built to heat rocks, or in this case steel plates , which are then placed into a pit, on top of which are placed steel baskets of prepared meat and vegetables, covered and then left to cook. The packages are then unwrapped and served to the waiting crowd.
kali

ace
flickr instagram
Kathy
Looks like a wonderful community celebration. Your collage tells a great story.

I'm being nosy. You have a lot of photos about indigenous art and customs. Are you an indigenous person?
February 10th, 2025  
Dorothy
I’m sure it’s delicious!
February 10th, 2025  
kali
@randystreat no and no! Maori culture is not very evident where i live, I do not have Maori heritage. , our choir sang songs at this event, Waitangi Day is a national holiday, some controversy recently with one party in the government coalition wanting to revisit the terms of the treaty that gives this event its name . but its a peaceful family gathering in my town., I am sure you can google the significance :)
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/541081/waitangi-day-2025-in-pictures
February 10th, 2025  
Dianne
I love the way you’ve documented this special occasion. It’s a huge job catering for a big crowd.
February 10th, 2025  
