These photos show parts of the preparation and serving of the traditional Hangi meal at the Waitangi celebrations. A huge fire is built to heat rocks, or in this case steel plates , which are then placed into a pit, on top of which are placed steel baskets of prepared meat and vegetables, covered and then left to cook. The packages are then unwrapped and served to the waiting crowd.
