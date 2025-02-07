Sign up
Previous
Photo 937
Waitangi girl
trying out processing a candid shot for the artist challenge Daido Moriyama . probably not edgy enough but still plenty of time to come up with something better, how about you?
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50283/new-artist-challenge-daido-moriyama
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
3
2
kali
ace
@kali66
flickr instagram
4443
photos
317
followers
437
following
256% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
6th February 2025 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-moriyama
Lesley
ace
Fabulous capture
February 10th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Beauitful art and young person.
February 10th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Terrific capture.
February 10th, 2025
