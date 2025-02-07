Previous
Waitangi girl by kali66
Waitangi girl

trying out processing a candid shot for the artist challenge Daido Moriyama . probably not edgy enough but still plenty of time to come up with something better, how about you?
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50283/new-artist-challenge-daido-moriyama
Lesley ace
Fabulous capture
February 10th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Beauitful art and young person.
February 10th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Terrific capture.
February 10th, 2025  
