Photo 938
17 Always time for a good conversation
Saw these gents talking in the street , not exactly the profiles i saw before i pressed the shutter but didn't brave another shot! Realised it is perfect for the lyrics challenge.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Tags
lyrics-uparoundthebend
Wendy
ace
Fabulous! :-)
February 11th, 2025
Jackie Snider
The Discussion!
February 11th, 2025
