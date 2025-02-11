Previous
17 Always time for a good conversation by kali66
17 Always time for a good conversation

Saw these gents talking in the street , not exactly the profiles i saw before i pressed the shutter but didn't brave another shot! Realised it is perfect for the lyrics challenge.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

kali

Wendy ace
Fabulous! :-)
February 11th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
The Discussion!
February 11th, 2025  
