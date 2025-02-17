Sign up
Photo 948
spent way too much time on this!
goth metal...with screaming
Streptothyris (a moth- but it sounds like a sore throat! )
The Golden Apple Devoured Has Seeds
I am doomed to an eternity of compulsive work. No set goal achieved satisfies. Success only breeds a new goal. The golden apple devoured has seeds. It is endless.
Bette Davis
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
0
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4461
photos
321
followers
442
following
261% complete
View this month »
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
2nd March 2025 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
albumcoverchallenge160
