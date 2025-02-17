Previous
spent way too much time on this! by kali66
Photo 948

goth metal...with screaming

Streptothyris (a moth- but it sounds like a sore throat! )
The Golden Apple Devoured Has Seeds

I am doomed to an eternity of compulsive work. No set goal achieved satisfies. Success only breeds a new goal. The golden apple devoured has seeds. It is endless.

Bette Davis
kali

