Previous
Next
Red Books by kali66
Photo 953

Red Books

Looking at the photography of Wright Morris for get-pushed. Thinking about his photographs of buildings, light and shadow, oblique angles, sepia toned black and white etc. eg.
https://www.elizabethhoustongallery.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Morris-Wright-Untitled-Junes-Cafe%CC%81-1940.jpg
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@aecasey been thinking about his photos a lot this week , thanks for the push
March 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact