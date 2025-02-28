Sign up
Photo 953
Red Books
Looking at the photography of Wright Morris for get-pushed. Thinking about his photographs of buildings, light and shadow, oblique angles, sepia toned black and white etc. eg.
https://www.elizabethhoustongallery.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Morris-Wright-Untitled-Junes-Cafe%CC%81-1940.jpg
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
kali
ace
@kali66
@kali66
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
27th February 2025 9:35am
Privacy
Public
Tags
get-pushed-656
kali
ace
@aecasey
been thinking about his photos a lot this week , thanks for the push
March 2nd, 2025
