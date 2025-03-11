Previous
Punga by kali66
Punga


For get - pushed Delwyn wanted a black and white fine art photo, something i might want to print and have o my wall. I have taken inspiration from local photographer Kelly Slater who is having an exhibition at the gallery where I volunteer. She takes double exposure images of nature, and plays with symmetry . Her website doesnt have her latest botanical work, but there is some on her instagram I found it is difficult to isolate a subject in the wild tangle of the New Zealand bush, but the symmetry has a really calm effect when you get it right.

https://www.instagram.com/kslatervisual/.

https://www.kslatervisual.com/landshapes.html

https://www.leftbankartgallery.nz/whatson
March 16th, 2025  
