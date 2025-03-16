Sign up
Photo 972
Photo 972
Bright spots
The last of the Rata are flowering, the red is such a contrast to the green.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
1
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
16th March 2025 11:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Marj
ace
The warm tones of the red flower really pops and intensifies against the green
March 16th, 2025
