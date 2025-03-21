Previous
Bonnard flowers 1 by kali66
Photo 973

Bonnard flowers 1

I'm hosting the artist challenge, and hope some more of you will take the time to enter. A table setting, good company, a bowl of fruit, a vase of flowers... all accessible to everyone, then play with colour in post processing to your hearts content :) and you can faff to your hearts content!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50465/artist-challenge-pierre-bonnard

this one i post processed on befunky. it uses AI filters, (maybe they steal your images i personally dont know or care ) and i saved using a screenshot and cloned out their watermark to get around their asking for money to upgrade !
