Photo 973
Bonnard flowers 1
I'm hosting the artist challenge, and hope some more of you will take the time to enter. A table setting, good company, a bowl of fruit, a vase of flowers... all accessible to everyone, then play with colour in post processing to your hearts content :) and you can faff to your hearts content!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50465/artist-challenge-pierre-bonnard
this one i post processed on befunky. it uses AI filters, (maybe they steal your images i personally dont know or care ) and i saved using a screenshot and cloned out their watermark to get around their asking for money to upgrade !
21st March 2025
kali
ace
@kali66
ac-bonnard
