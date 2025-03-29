Sign up
Previous
Photo 977
following the arts trail
Visited these two artists , Jan Fraser and Richard Neighbour during the Grey District Arts Trail. Beautiful work.
https://westcoast.co.nz/news/lomah-felt/
https://theartofwood-2023.naw.org.nz/entbyartist/371
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
0
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4483
photos
323
followers
446
following
267% complete
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
Views
6
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
29th March 2025 12:05pm
