Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 996
Paper Roses
More paper art from the Gloriavale ladies.
Who remembers this song from Marie Osmond ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw1wlr2DVnc
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4502
photos
322
followers
447
following
272% complete
View this month »
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
17th April 2025 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-115
Beverley
ace
1973 wow… feels like yesterday… lovely paper roses… talented ladies.
April 19th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oh my word, Donny and Marie being incestuous!!
April 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close