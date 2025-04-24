Previous
Next
photo-collage of a chair by kali66
Photo 998

photo-collage of a chair

this is a fail , supposed to be a collage in the style of David Hockney, I saw one of a chair and tok these phtos for it without much thought of how they would go together and overlap, couldnt make it work
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@randystreat day late and dollar short
April 29th, 2025  
Marj ace
Each photo of the parts of this chair showcases it's character and craftsmanship. A celebration of the chair.
April 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact