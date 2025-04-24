Sign up
Photo 998
photo-collage of a chair
this is a fail , supposed to be a collage in the style of David Hockney, I saw one of a chair and tok these phtos for it without much thought of how they would go together and overlap, couldnt make it work
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
2
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4505
photos
321
followers
442
following
kali
ace
@randystreat
day late and dollar short
April 29th, 2025
Marj
ace
Each photo of the parts of this chair showcases it's character and craftsmanship. A celebration of the chair.
April 29th, 2025
