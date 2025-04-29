Sign up
Photo 999
deterioration
my get-pushed challenge this week is Haikyo ( ruins ) and photography of ruined or abandoned places. As luck would have it this door between two commercial premises was open today, never seen inside it before, probably better hidden!
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
get-pushed-665
kali
ace
@ankers70
serendipity today
April 29th, 2025
