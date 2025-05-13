Previous
knits by kali66
knits

Someone has been busy, a new set of knits for infants in my local op shop/ thrift store .
My get pushed challenge is a half and half shot with one half in black and white.
@kametty one idea
May 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
They seem so soft
May 14th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👌⭐️
May 14th, 2025  
