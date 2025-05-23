Previous
crosses by kali66
Photo 1022

crosses

Another half and half image of somebody at the water's edge for get-pushed
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

kali ace
@allsop thanks for the challenge, its getting cooler and the beach has been virtually deserted when i went there this week, but i managed a couple of shots I am happy with.
May 25th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Works for me.
May 25th, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful light
May 25th, 2025  
