Previous
Photo 1027
roadside snack
This one is probably best for an animal(s) doing something unusual. The goats of Cobden are notorous around here, but its not every day you see a feral goat population living within 100m of a town centre.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
4
0
kali
ace
@kali66
@kali66
4534
photos
322
followers
442
following
281% complete
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
29th May 2025 6:08pm
Tags
mayhalf-2025
,
get-pushed-669
kali
ace
@spanishliz
I kid you not :)
May 30th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@kali66
Oh my! I love this! Fits perfectly with the challenge.
May 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute characters.
May 30th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Crazy little creatures next to the road like that, but a great image.
May 30th, 2025
