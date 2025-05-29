Previous
roadside snack by kali66
Photo 1027

roadside snack

This one is probably best for an animal(s) doing something unusual. The goats of Cobden are notorous around here, but its not every day you see a feral goat population living within 100m of a town centre.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@spanishliz I kid you not :)
May 30th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
@kali66 Oh my! I love this! Fits perfectly with the challenge.
May 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute characters.
May 30th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Crazy little creatures next to the road like that, but a great image.
May 30th, 2025  
