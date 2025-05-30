Sign up
Photo 1030
milk
30th May 2025
30th May 25
2
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
Tags
mayhalf2025
Kathy
ace
I have never seen anything like this. How unique. And you bring your own container to refill. Much better than all the plastic bottles I recycle.
June 3rd, 2025
kali
ace
@randystreat
its so great, raw milk and the top of the milk is solid cream!
June 3rd, 2025
