Aurora with the milky way and southern cross by kali66
Photo 1029

Aurora with the milky way and southern cross

2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :)
281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mek ace
Beautiful!
June 1st, 2025  
John Falconer ace
I can see the southern cross. Beautiful capture Love it!
June 1st, 2025  
vaidas ace
Beautiful
June 1st, 2025  
Nick ace
Lovely. I've just got home from shooting the aurora too. It clouded over for while after this and then faded after midnight.
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
