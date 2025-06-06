Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1036
Dilapidated
Dabbling in pen and watercolour
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4543
photos
322
followers
438
following
283% complete
View this month »
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
6th June 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Julie Duncan
ace
This is awesome, Kali! I love it!
June 6th, 2025
kali
ace
@juliedduncan
Thanks Julie, I can only see a mistake I made lol
June 6th, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
@kali66
We are our own worst critics. ;) I don't see any mistakes, and that faded blue-green paint is the perfect color. It's actually found on a lot of old buildings here in Michigan, too. I think it was a fad back in the day. :)
June 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close