Dilapidated by kali66
Photo 1036

Dilapidated

Dabbling in pen and watercolour
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

kali

ace
@kali66
Julie Duncan ace
This is awesome, Kali! I love it!
June 6th, 2025  
kali ace
@juliedduncan Thanks Julie, I can only see a mistake I made lol
June 6th, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
@kali66 We are our own worst critics. ;) I don't see any mistakes, and that faded blue-green paint is the perfect color. It's actually found on a lot of old buildings here in Michigan, too. I think it was a fad back in the day. :)
June 6th, 2025  
