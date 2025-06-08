Previous
it glows by kali66
it glows

My get pushed challenge from Jackie was to pick one of my recent favs to be inspired by, I picked Diane's fungi shot, https://365project.org/dide/365/2025-04-29
but couldn't for the life of me come up with anything like her cool processing!
kali

Lesley ace
Wow, somewhat other-worldly
June 8th, 2025  
Agnes ace
So colourful
June 8th, 2025  
