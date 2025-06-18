Previous
Rapahoe by kali66
Photo 1040

Rapahoe

Delwyn asked me to incorporate Maori art and design in a photo, suggesting an overlay with a landscape .
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@dkbarnett here you go
June 20th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
That is so beautiful 😍
June 20th, 2025  
