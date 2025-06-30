Previous
Next
Blade of Fury album cover by kali66
Photo 1042

Blade of Fury album cover

Blade of Fury - a Kung Fu movie

There are two ways to slide easily though life: To believe everything, or to doubt everything; both ways save us from thinking.

Photo of my grandson playing with his light saber toy

Alfred Korzybski (1879 - 1950)
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact