Previous
Photo 1043
Winter weather
Mary asked me for a winter photo that could possibly make her feel cold . the temperatures havent been so bad lately , was around 12 degrees celcius on this day
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
1
1
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
3rd July 2025 2:54pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-674
kali
ace
@mcsiegle
how did I do?
July 4th, 2025
