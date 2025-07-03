Previous
Winter weather by kali66
Photo 1043

Winter weather

Mary asked me for a winter photo that could possibly make her feel cold . the temperatures havent been so bad lately , was around 12 degrees celcius on this day
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

July 4th, 2025  
