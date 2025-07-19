Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1053
speedy snail
my get pushed challenge this week is light painting. After playing around for a while I settled on drawing a snail, took many more attempts to get it in frame!
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4560
photos
318
followers
427
following
288% complete
View this month »
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
19th July 2025 9:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-676
kali
ace
@jnr
here is my light painting of a snail
July 19th, 2025
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
Nice!
July 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close