Greymouth from Blaketown lagoon by kali66
Greymouth from Blaketown lagoon

For the revived tag challenge, give it a go! https://365project.org/discuss/general/51016/july-24th-weekly-sh*t-list

In the distance is Mt Davy where the search is ongoing for much loved local identity Roy Arbon
https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360771191/missing-tramper-helped-disasters-was-once-scammed-global-drug-smuggling-ring
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous colors
July 27th, 2025  
