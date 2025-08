Marmalade time

Another sooc shot for get pushed and back to basics. slightly overexposed with 1 stop exposure compensation so it would be bright and airy , not too happy with composition in the end , but i did go all around the tree crouching trying all angles to the sun to see what worked best and just got tired lol. Also missed the focus where it should have been, i was using a vintage manual focus lens and its hard to see in the viewfinder f3.5 ....this is best of 8 shots