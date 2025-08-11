Previous
the going down of the sun by kali66
Photo 1069

the going down of the sun

For get pushed this week Mats challenged me to use aperture priority, f 8, 100 iso
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@matsonnestam I am going to leave these settings so possibly there will be more attempts
August 11th, 2025  
