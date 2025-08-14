Sign up
Photo 1071
Ahhh
I came around the corner and thought that looks like an astonished alpaca!
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
15th August 2025 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
hahahaha it so does :)
August 15th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
My first thought even before I read your narrative, LOL!
August 15th, 2025
