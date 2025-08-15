Previous
Concentration by kali66
Photo 1072

Concentration

Another for get-pushed using the settings Av, f8 , ISO100
Was curious as to whether it would freeze the rotors
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@matsonnestam
August 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact