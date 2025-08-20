Sign up
Photo 1075
Fly on the wall
My challenge this week is to use camera settings i rarely if ever use. This is the blue monochrome setting which is very pretty.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
Tags
get-pushed-681
kali
ace
@matsonnestam
Have probably used this once or twice before in 12 years doing this project with this model of camera
August 20th, 2025
