Previous
Fly on the wall by kali66
Photo 1075

Fly on the wall

My challenge this week is to use camera settings i rarely if ever use. This is the blue monochrome setting which is very pretty.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@matsonnestam Have probably used this once or twice before in 12 years doing this project with this model of camera
August 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact