Previous
thumbprint by kali66
Photo 1078

thumbprint

Andrew asked me to do an artist challenge entry. This round we are looking at Spanish photographer Chema Madoz. You have another 10 days to enter.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51127/artist-challenge-chema-madoz
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@allsop
August 28th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@kali66 ouch! But very good👍
August 28th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Love it.
August 28th, 2025  
kali ace
@allsop no thumbs were harmed
August 28th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@kali66 Other thumbs are available.
August 28th, 2025  
Marj ace
In the artist style. Well Done!
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact