Previous
Photo 1078
thumbprint
Andrew asked me to do an artist challenge entry. This round we are looking at Spanish photographer Chema Madoz. You have another 10 days to enter.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51127/artist-challenge-chema-madoz
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
6
4
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4585
photos
312
followers
420
following
295% complete
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
Tags
ac-madoz
,
get-pushed-682
kali
ace
@allsop
August 28th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@kali66
ouch! But very good👍
August 28th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Love it.
August 28th, 2025
kali
ace
@allsop
no thumbs were harmed
August 28th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@kali66
Other thumbs are available.
August 28th, 2025
Marj
ace
In the artist style. Well Done!
August 28th, 2025
