Photo 1081
Arts centre Christchurch
A High contrast image for get-pushed
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
3
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4589
photos
312
followers
421
following
296% complete
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
27th August 2025 1:26pm
kali
ace
@annied
I didnt take this photo this week but i processed it today, just in case I don't get to it tomorrow
September 6th, 2025
Annie D
ace
@kali66
great contrast :)
September 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Fabulous
September 6th, 2025
