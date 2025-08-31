Previous
Creep by kali66
Photo 1083

Creep

I like Brandi Carlile's cover of Creep
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56BHmsH7WqQ

But i just found this one by music student Erin Morton and wow!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsrN_jsDFOA
kali

Photo Details

Karen ace
Wow, Brandi Carlile has a phenomenal voice! My first time listening to her music, she covers this song brilliantly. Thanks for entering it into the song challenge.
September 6th, 2025  
