sunshine on a cloudy day by kali66
Photo 1086

sunshine on a cloudy day

.The quick sparks on the gorse bushes are leaping,
Little jets of sunlight-texture imitating flame;
D. H. Lawrence

for the tag challenge tags field and flower, but i can't find the tag
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

kali

ace
@kali66
Kathy ace
A lovely landscape.
September 17th, 2025  
