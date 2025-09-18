Previous
me and my shadow by kali66
Photo 1088

me and my shadow

wooden sculpture, the artist's name escapes me at the moment.
for my get pushed challenge which is shadows
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

kali

ace
@kali66
Photo Details

September 18th, 2025  
