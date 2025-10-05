Previous
The wait for 'bait by kali66
The wait for 'bait

my get pushed challenge from Jim was a photo illustrating "tempus fugit" (time is flying), the passage of time. Anything goes for the photo.

Don't know if this really fits the brief, but i am amazed sometimes how long these guys spend peering into the river.
@jimr a passage of time but maybe not flying . unless time flies when you are having fun?
October 5th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I love the reflections and the pops of orange in this shot. Well done.
October 5th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
What a great photo. Wonder what he’s looking for? Maybe a certain kind of fish.
October 5th, 2025  
