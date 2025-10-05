Sign up
Previous
Photo 1093
The wait for 'bait
my get pushed challenge from Jim was a photo illustrating "tempus fugit" (time is flying), the passage of time. Anything goes for the photo.
Don't know if this really fits the brief, but i am amazed sometimes how long these guys spend peering into the river.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
3
2
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4600
photos
308
followers
407
following
299% complete
View this month »
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
5th October 2025 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-687
kali
ace
@jimr
a passage of time but maybe not flying . unless time flies when you are having fun?
October 5th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I love the reflections and the pops of orange in this shot. Well done.
October 5th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
What a great photo. Wonder what he’s looking for? Maybe a certain kind of fish.
October 5th, 2025
