Previous
Photo 1099
vessel
I have been gelliprinting and these vessels were inspired by my get-pushed challenge which is wabisabi
lovely song to go with it Lila Forde - Vessel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QvcSBwC9Sg
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
2
1
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4606
photos
308
followers
412
following
301% complete
View this month »
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
27th October 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-690
,
songtitle-121
Brigette
ace
awesome Kali
October 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very captivating
October 27th, 2025
