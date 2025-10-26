Previous
vessel by kali66
Photo 1099

vessel

I have been gelliprinting and these vessels were inspired by my get-pushed challenge which is wabisabi
lovely song to go with it Lila Forde - Vessel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QvcSBwC9Sg
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
awesome Kali
October 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact