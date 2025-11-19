Sign up
Previous
Photo 1108
Angry stickers
This set of stickers could make a few people angry for different reasons! for my get-pushed challenge from Sandy to capture anger.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
1
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4615
photos
308
followers
414
following
303% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
18th November 2025 10:21am
Tags
get-pushed-694
kali
ace
@slowebird
here is a response to your challenge. I had in mind to photograph a different set of the vomiting globe ones but obviously they made somebody angry as they had been removed!
November 19th, 2025
