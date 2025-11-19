Previous
Angry stickers by kali66
Photo 1108

Angry stickers

This set of stickers could make a few people angry for different reasons! for my get-pushed challenge from Sandy to capture anger.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@slowebird here is a response to your challenge. I had in mind to photograph a different set of the vomiting globe ones but obviously they made somebody angry as they had been removed!
November 19th, 2025  
