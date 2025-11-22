Sign up
Photo 1111
Unbundling
There is a massive harakeke flowering happening this year, supposed to mean a hot summer, we are yet to see it!
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
1
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4623
photos
308
followers
416
following
305% complete
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
24th November 2025 2:57pm
Martyn Drage
ace
That's Awesome
November 27th, 2025
