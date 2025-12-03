Previous
Next
poppy of colour by kali66
Photo 1118

poppy of colour

Very unusual markings on this poppy flower, the others are red. Andrew asked me for flowers this week. happy to oblige but many of the more exciting flowers are not quite blooming yet.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@allsop
December 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful and unusual poppy.
December 4th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's a real beauty!
December 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact