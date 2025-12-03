Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1118
poppy of colour
Very unusual markings on this poppy flower, the others are red. Andrew asked me for flowers this week. happy to oblige but many of the more exciting flowers are not quite blooming yet.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
3
1
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4626
photos
304
followers
413
following
306% complete
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th December 2025 11:24am
get-pushed-696
kali
ace
@allsop
December 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful and unusual poppy.
December 4th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's a real beauty!
December 4th, 2025
