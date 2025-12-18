Previous
Santa is hanging by a thread by kali66
Santa is hanging by a thread

Andrew asked me to depict the stress of preparing for Christmas
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@allsop
December 19th, 2025  
Brian ace
Love this 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
December 19th, 2025  
