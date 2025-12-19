Previous
Swimmers by kali66
Swimmers

Lynda Walker's fabulous Papier-mâché figures on show at Leftbank Art Gallery , Greymouth, NZ
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

kali

ace
@kali66
julia ace
These are gorgeous..
December 28th, 2025  
